Jordan Montgomery pitched five shutout innings and won in his Cardinals debut helping them to a 1-0 win over his former team, the New York Yankees on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. It’s the Cardinals sixth straight win and coupled with a Brewers 7-5 loss to the Reds, the Redbirds now hold sole possession of first place in the NL Central division.

In the game, attended by a Busch Stadium III record crowd of 48,581, Montgomery pitched well against his former club, allowing just two hits over the five innings he pitched. Nolan Arenado’s first inning single scoring Paul Goldschmidt was the game’s only run.

Great Cardinals defense and pitching did the rest for the victory. New York got only two hits in the game. Cardinal relievers allowed no hits over the final four innings. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 11th save of the season. Arenado and Lars Nootbaar both made dazzling plays in the field to preserve the shutout.

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the Cardinals on Sunday as they go for the series sweep of the AL East leading Yankees. First pitch is at 1:15 PM.