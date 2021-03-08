More spectators allowed at outdoor Metro East high school games as COVID restrictions ease

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois High School Association says that more people will be able to attend games held outdoors. Guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health says that schools in region four can increase spectators from 50 persons to 20% venue capacity.

This change is only for outdoor sports. Counties in Region 4 include Bond, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph.

The Illinois High School Association announced plans for student-athletes to return to formal competition in January. They will not set mandates as far as how many games can be played in sports like basketball. But, they are asking local officials to be “reasonable” with their schedule.

A letter sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February was signed by superintendents from Illinois school districts in Alton, O’Fallon, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Belleville, and Collinsville. It listed mitigation plans to get student-athletes back into competitions.

The letter from Southwestern Conference school districts offers mitigation measures aimed at keeping students safe while participating in sports such as basketball.

The plan includes games with no spectators, health screenings before games, antigen testing, no locker room use, added time between games , and separate bus rides for varsity and junior varsity teams.