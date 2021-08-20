More Tokyo gymnasts join Biles’ Gold Over America Tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles will perform some of her most famous skills in St. Louis this October along with some of her flexible friends.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, is headlining the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. She won a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze medal in the individual balance beam competition.

It has been announced that more of Biles’ Tokyo teammates will join her including Jade Carey who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition, and MyKayla Skinner who won silver in vault.

Other gymnasts previously announced include 2016 Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, All-American NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, elite gymnast Shilese Jones, former USA Gymnastics Women’s Athlete of the Year Chellsie Memmel, 2021 French Olympian Melanie De Jesus dos Santos, and 2018 NCAA National Champion from UCLA Peng-Peng Lee, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games Danusia Francis, and 8-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles will perform at the Enterprise Center on October 15.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.