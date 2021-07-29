MU announces panel for athletic director search

This is a general view of Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS- The University of Missouri will use a professional search firm in the process to find a new athletic director to replace Jim Sterk, who the school announced this week was leaving his post after five years on the job.

Parker Executive Search, which has assisted previous searches at Mizzou, will be involved with this one, too.

On Thursday, the school announced an advisory committee made up of university leaders and alumni to assist the search. Led by Curator Jeff Layman, it also includes:

• Pam Bruzina, Faculty Athletics Rep • Todd Graves, Curator • Greg Hoberock, Curator • Mike Kampeter, Civic Leader • Richard Miller, Alumni • Ryan Rapp, EVP for Finance & Operations • Don Walsworth, Alumni • Michael Williams, Curator

Sterk will remain in his post until a successor is named, or September 15, whichever comes first. Under terms of a separation agreement, Sterk will be paid for his final two years of salary, along with deferred compensation.