MU falls to LSU to end season; focus shifts to Cuonzo Martin’s future

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) dries past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Missouri Tigers 2021-2022 campaign came to an end Thursday afternoon in Tampa, Fla. with a 76-68 loss to LSU in the second round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament.

LSU jumped out to a 25 point lead in the first half, fueled largely by 15 first-half turnovers by Missouri that lead to a 39-23 intermission advantage. Missouri (12-21) would get no closer than 10 points in the second half until an Amari Davis layup cut it to 8 20 seconds were left on the clock.

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri with 19 points. Trevon Brazile had a career-high 15 points for Missouri. Tari Eason led LSU with 19 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures for the victorious Tigers.

The focus now turns to the future of head coach Cuonzo Martin, after five years on the job and the program’s first 20 loss season since the 2016-2017 season that led to Kim Anderson’s firing and Martin’s hiring.

Dave Matter, the Mizzou basketball beat writer reported immediately after the game that Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois told him she would meet with Martin to discuss the future “in the next couple of days.”

Martin has two years remaining on his contract and a reported $6 million buyout if dismissed.