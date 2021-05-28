MU Football head coach Drinkwitz surprises MU Softball with sweet treats

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou Softball team will play in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional Series Friday in front of a sold out crowd in Columbia.
Not only are the women getting support from fans, but they were met with some sweet treats from other Mizzou athletics programs before and after practice Thursday.
Mizzou Women’s Basketball came through with some donuts and coffee ahead of the day’s workout, and head football coach Eli Drinkwitz met the women after with some cookies.
Redshirt senior outfielder Cayla Kessinger took to twitter to thank Drinkwitz and the women’s basketball team. Drinkwitz replied to the tweet Friday morning with “A W today! #OwnIt.”
The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team also made a short video for the softball players wishing them good luck ahead of their series against James Madison University.
The women play at the Mizzou Softball Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Click here to watch live.