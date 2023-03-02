It’s the 33rd straight year that St. Louis plays host to the Missouri Valley Men’s Basketball tournament.

In the opening round on Thursday at Enterprise Center, all four of the higher seeds won their games.

8th seeded Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 75-62. The 5-seed Indiana State blew out

Evansville 97-58. Murray State, the 7 seed, blew out Valparaiso 78-50. The nightcap of the opening

action saw Missouri State, the 6 seed, take down Illinois-Chicago 74-57.

Here is the Friday schedule of games.

12pm (1) Bradley vs (8) Northern Iowa

2:30 pm (5) Indiana St vs (4) Belmont

6:00 pm (7) Murray St vs (2) Drake

8:30 pm (6) Missouri St vs (3) Southern Illinois