Napheesa Collier back home during Coronavirus shutdown

St. Louis women’s pro basketball player Napheesa Collier is back in the area during the coronavirus shutdown. She plays for the Minnesota Lynx and is awaiting her second season in the WNBA. Collier was voted “Rookie of the Year” last season in the League. She was a star player in high school at Incarnate Word Academy, then had a stellar college career at UConn. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne recently spoke with Collier about her basketball accomplishments and what she needs to work on in her pro career.