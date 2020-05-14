Napheesa Collier back home during Coronavirus shutdown

ST. LOUIS - The NCAA on Wednesday announced an indefinite extension to the original deadline set for college basketball players who had declared for the 2020 NBA Draft to withdraw and return to school, as draft prospects and the NBA continue to handle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Players had previously had until June 3 to make that decision, but with NBA facilities still largely closed and the Draft Combine also postponed, prospects have had little ability to get an evaluation from team executives to inform their own decisions.