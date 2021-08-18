Napheesa Collier eyes Paris games after Olympic basketball gold in Tokyo

ST. LOUIS- Incarnate Word alum Napheesa Collier is back in the U.S. and back to her job playing for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx following her role helping the American women win another basketball gold medal, but her first.

Collier, who won championships at IWA and then in college at UCONN, said the team didn’t shy away from the pressure of trying to win gold for the eighth consecutive Olympics, a winning streak that spans 55 straight games in Olympic play.

“We were there for a business trip,” she said.

What’s next? Trying to add WNBA champion to her resume, and in two years, likely another shot at Olympic gold, with a potentially greater role, in 2024 in France.

Related Content The Female Field: Napheesa Collier makes her first Olympic roster

“I would love to go to Paris.”

Check out our complete conversation, where she talked about life in the Olympic bubble, which wasn’t spent in the Olympic village, and what she plans on doing with her medal.