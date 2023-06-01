The kickoff to year two of Nascar in St. Louis was Thursday at Ballpark Village. One of the circuit’s top drivers Kyle Larson was on hand to sign autographs at the Nascar fanfest. Last season’s inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar Cup Series event was a huge success. Both Kenny Wallace, a former Nascar driver and Curtis Francois, the owner of World Wide Technology Raceway are expecting another sellout crowd on Sunday and another good showing to Nascar, it’s drivers and race fans.

