NASCAR drivers prepping for Daytona 500 with Concord-made simulators

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, FL. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord holds two simulators with a lifelike cockpit in front of a wrap-around screen, powered by computers to provide a realistic racing experience.

“It’s far more realistic than even just an iRacing or video game, I mean you guys saw the motion and all that,” NASCAR program engineer of Ford Performance, Richard Johns said. “There’s a tremendous amount of work that has to go into moving all that and making it feel realistic right down to the feel of when they get on the break, the belts pull tight to give the driver the feeling that the car is decelerating,”

The simulators have been around since 2014, but are more important than ever in 2021, with little to no practice for the drivers at the track this season.

“There’s a lot of new tracks,” driver Joey Logano’s crew chief, Paul Wolfe says. “We look at the road course races. Those are areas where not only is it a good gain for the team side working on cars setups, and things like that but there’s where it’s really helpful for Joey. Just to learn all the corners on a road course where there’s so much different than anywhere we go where there’s so much breaking and shifting.

At first glance, you’d really think you are on board with Team Penske driver Logano hugging the corners on the Daytona road course.

“As you see, you have a screen that’s moving around, a car that’s shaking around, it is the ultimate video game, they don’t like it when I call it that!” Logano said. “But if you’re looking for fun in the simulation world this is pretty cool.

To help with the unpredictability of the tracks, you can adjust the conditions on the fly.

“You can change the weather, you can change a tire, you can add a ghost car, you can do things like that to try and mimic what it’s going to be like when you’re at the track,” Logano says.

All Ford drivers have access to the simulators, which are booked up from sun up to sundown.

“We’ll stay late, we’ll come in early, we’ll run overnight,” Johns said. “We do all that stuff because at the end of the day, we all just want to win races.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News