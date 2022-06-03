MADISON, Ill. – Some NASCAR fans started camping out near the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, a few days ago. The motorsport speedway will be attracting large crowds this weekend, as the NASCAR cup series is making its inaugural trip to the Metro East track with Enjoy Illinois 300.

Fans entered the raceway Friday to watch practice laps. Some fans say the sound of the cars roaring around the track is riveting.

“I love the smell of this,” said NASCAR fan B.J. Greber. “The tires, the fuel, you have to hear it, smell it, see it to really get it all.”

“The sound is what really knocks my socks off,” said Susie Greber, NASCAR fan. “It’s really cool.”

Randy Pringe drove from Atlanta to see Sunday’s race. He said, “It’s one of those things that if you’ve never experienced it in person, you have to come out here and experience it for yourself.”

The race is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy Illinois is a 300-mile race consisting of 240 laps. The WWT Raceway track is 1.25 miles long.

Sunday's race is sold out, but tickets are available on a resale site.