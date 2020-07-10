NASCAR, INDYCAR to race on August 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – There is a change to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend following schedule changes for the NTT Data IndyCar Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The races will now take place on Sunday, August 30.

The race weekend now will offer a full schedule of activity on Saturday, August 29, including INDYCAR practice and pole qualifying. The ARCA Menards Series race, originally scheduled for August 2, has moved to INDYCAR-NASCAR Weekend and will feature practice, qualifying and then the 150-mile race at 6 p.m. Both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Vintage Indy Registry cars are on tap throughout the day.

Sunday, August 30, will kick off with early morning racing activity for the Indy Pro 2000 Series. The Gateway 200 powered by CK Power NASCAR Truck Series event will take place at noon. Following a brief intermission, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race will begin at 2 p.m.

In an effort to accommodate fans who previously purchased tickets and need seating adjustments, the following ticketing schedule will take place:

July 6-12: Ticket staff will contact existing ticketholders to re-arrange seating locations and offer credits for those unable to attend.

July 13-26: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand Weekend ticket packages will go on sale at early-bird pricing.

July 27-August 2: Single-day Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand tickets at early-bird pricing.

August 3-28: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved, Wallace Grandstand and Gray Level seating (weekend or single) on sale at advance price.

August 29-30: Gate pricing on all remaining available tickets.