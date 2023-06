Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was at all of the events at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday. He’s got the day activities, including qualifying for tomorrow’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar race, post race reaction from the Toyota 200 Nascar Truck race held today and coverage of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee 5K run also held at WWT Raceway.

