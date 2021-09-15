Nascar Series race coming to St. Louis, June 5, 2022

The big racing announcement became official on Wednesday, the Nascar Series is coming to St. Louis! Ballpark Village hosted the event to unveil the race coming up on June 5, 2022 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Track owner Curtis Francois has been working for ten years to make this race possible. Nascar officials were at the press conference and said attendance at both the Nascar Truck Series race and the Indycar race in the past few years were big factors in St. Louis getting the treasured race.