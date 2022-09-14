MADISON, Ill. – NASCAR is coming back to the St. Louis region once again. The “Enjoy Illinois 300” race returns to NASCAR’s national series in 2023 after its inaugural race last season.

The race brought packed an 57,000 fans at the World Wide Technology Raceway last year. The race and weekend festivities help generate an estimated $60 million economic impact for the St. Louis region.

Fans will celebrate the 75th NASCAR anniversary season in 2023. Schedules were released for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday consisting of dozens of U.S. sites from Feb. 5 to Nov. 5. WWT Raceway will host its next NASCAR event on June 4.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

For the full 2023 schedule, click here.