National analysts weigh in on John Calipari-Cam’Ron Fletcher situation

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for a weekend rivalry game against in-state foe Louisville, but the program, which is off to a 1-5 start, is also dealing with fallout from Head Coach John Calipari’s decision to send forward Cam’Ron Fletcher away from the team.

The freshman forward from Vashon was visibly upset in the closing moments of the Wildcats’ nationally-televised loss against North Carolina Saturday. Calipari said after the game it was over concerns about playing time.

Fletcher had impressed off the bench in Kentucky’s season opener and started the team’s next game, but had seen his playing time diminish.

On Sunday, Fletcher took to social media to apologize.

On Monday, Calipari took the rare step of posting on Twitter to say that Fletcher would need to take time away from the program.

“He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team,” the coach wrote.

We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 21, 2020

On his radio show Monday night, Calipari said the decision came not as a result of a single episode, such as what happened Saturday, and that there is a path forward for Fletcher to return.

The dust-up has caught the attention of national college basketball analysts around the country, with Jeff Goodman blasting Calipari’s tactics, especially with Fletcher being a freshman just six games into his college career during a pandemic.

On today's Best Bets pod, @GoodmanHoops went OFF on Coach Cal's decision to publicly shame Cam Fletcher on twitter. Grumpy Goodman is the best Goodman. @Spotify https://t.co/AFjZjcvE0a@ApplePodcasts https://t.co/M7YOynHB10 pic.twitter.com/XQS9iVx68J — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 22, 2020

CBS College basketball writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discussed the situation on the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Norlander said Calipari’s statement puts Fletcher under “undue speculation and pressure.”

Calipari is scheduled to answer questions from reporters Thursday morning.