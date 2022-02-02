National Signing Day: Missouri wraps ‘best class in school history’

ST. LOUIS–While the December early signing period has stolen most of the headlines in recent years as far as recruiting is concerned, Wednesday’s start of the February signing period still saw the University of Missouri add a few more high school pieces to its 2022 class, along with confirming the arrival of multiple transfers.

While Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said it wasn’t time to pat him on the back, he did note multiple times during a Zoom interview with reporters that it was the best class in school history. By midday Wednesday, the class was ranked 16th overall by Rivals.

The school added high school offensive lineman Curtis Peagler Wednesday in one of the only real surprise additions to the class announced by the school.

Missouri has added 26 players in the class so far. Drinkwitz said the plan is not to add any more high school players, and to keep the six remaining slots in his “back pocket” to see what might emerge in the transfer portal after spring practices.

It’s still questionable if one of those spots could end up being filled by a quarterback.

Connor Bazelak transferred to Indiana, leaving Brady Cook and Tyler Macon as the in-house candidates to battle for the position in the offseason. Sam Horn, the highly-touted recruit from Georgia is not enrolling early, but already has the playbook, Drinkwitz said. Horn also plays baseball and has said he’d have a decision to make about his future if he were drafted by a major league team this summer. Given the lack of existing experience at the position and Horn’s potential detour, was Missouri looking in the transfer portal for QB help? Drinkwitz said the right fit never presented itself, but said any decision would “reserve the flexibility to improve team,” regardless of “protecting anyone’s roster spot or feelings,” Drinkwitz said, adding that that’s the message he’s given his team.

Drinkwitz said he noted how the team’s QB play suffered last season as his attention was focused elsewhere on the program. Moving Bush Hamdan to coaching quarterbacks specifically in 2022 will free up more of Drinkwitz’s time elsewhere.