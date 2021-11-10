National Signing Day: University of Missouri signs East St. Louis point guard as part of 2022 class

ST. LOUIS- The University of Missouri men’s basketball program was expected to add two new recruits Wednesday on the first day players in the class of 2022 could sign official letters of intent. One of them is from the St. Louis area.

East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones first announced his commitment to the Tigers in July.

He signed his letter of intent Wednesday.

Jones, rated as a three star recruit by Rivals, had offers from Denver, DePaul, SIUE and Southeast Missouri, among others.

He’s expected to be joined by Aidan Shaw, a four star small forward from Blue Valley in suburban Kansas City, who chose Missouri over more than a dozen Power 5 conference offers, including Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas and Texas.