The Washington Nationals spoiled the big party the Cardinals had planned for Thursday at Busch Stadium with an 11-6 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals and their fans were celebrating the tying of a long standing Major League Baseball record by Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. They made their 324th career start together in the contest tying the existing record set by the Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich and catcher Bill Freehan in the 1960’s and 70’s.

The Nationals wanted none of that celebration, instead having their own party, pounding out 18 hits against five Cardinals pitchers. Wainwright started the game, but pitched only five innings, allowing four runs. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, Andre Pallante: one run in a third of an inning, Jordan Hicks: 2 runs in one and a third innings and James Naile: four runs in one inning pitched. Alex Call had four hits and five RBI for the Nationals, while teammate Cesar Hernandez added three hits and three RBI.

Yadier Molina hit two home runs for the Cardinals, doubling his total for the season. Molina is hitting .500 in September, 7 for his last 14 times at bat.