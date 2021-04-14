Nationals shut out Cardinals 6-0, spoiling Molina’s milestone moment

The Washington Nationals shut out the Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, spoiling Yadier Molina’s milestone moment. Molina started at catcher for the 2,000th time for the Cardinals becoming the only catcher in Major League baseball history to accomplish that number with one team. Molina did get a hit in the contest to continue his hitting streak at ten straight games.
The Nationals jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the third inning when Ryan Zimmerman cracked a two run home run, making it a 2-0 game. Shoddy defense in the Cardinals outfield provided extra runs for the Nats. They win the three game series over the Cardinals two games to one.
Here’s Wainwright and Molina on the highlight of the game, the ovation the longtime Cardinals catcher got for his milestone accomplishment.