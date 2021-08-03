NBA Free Agency: Ben McLemore lands in Portland

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel talks to Los Angeles Lakers’ Ben McLemore (7) during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

ST. LOUIS-On the first day teams could officially start negotiating with free agents, a St. Louis native appears headed for a new NBA home.

Ben McLemore, the shooting guard who split the 2020-2021 season between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, will sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. His agency, Klutch Sports confirms it is a 1 year, $2.4 million deal.

On Instagram, McLemore Monday night thanked the fans for his time in Los Angeles.

“LAKER NATION!!! I loved every single minute with you all. I leave having only amazing things to say about my experience here. I’ll miss the staff, my teammates and the fans, but I’m over the moon excited for the next stop in my journey. “

Teams can’t officially sign players until August 6.

McLemore, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Sacramento out of Kansas, spent his first four seasons with the Kings, where had a career-high 12 points per game in 2014-2015. He had a stop in Memphis and then returned to Sacramento in 2018 before going to Houston in 2019.