NCAA Men’s Basketball tourney: A St. Louis viewer’s guide

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament tips off later this week in Indiana and in addition to featuring the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini, there are plenty of teams with St. Louis area players. Here’s a rundown as the “Madness” begins.

March 18

In a First Four play-in game, Yahuza Rasas (St. Mary’s) and Texas Southern take on Mt. St. Mary’s Thursday for the right to face Michigan on Saturday

March 19

  • The Midwest #1 seeded Illini face # 16 Drexel.
  • E.J. Liddell (Belleville West) and the Ohio State Buckeyes put their #2 seed in the South up against #15 Oral Roberts.
  • Caleb Love’s (CBC) #8 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels face #9 Wisconsin in a South region clash
  • Also in the South, #13 North Texas and Cahokia grad Thomas Bell will try to spring an upset on the home state #4 Purdue Boilermakers.
Left to right: EJ Liddell (Michael Conroy/AP) Courtney Ramey (Justin Rex/AP), Jeremiah Tilmon (L.G. Patterson/AP), Aaron Cook (Young Kwak/AP), Yahuza Rasas (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

March 20

  • Kobe Clark (Vashon) and the surprising Georgetown Hoyas will look to upset #5 Colorado in an East region matchup.
  • #5 Creighton, with (Trinity’s Ryan Kalkbrenner) will try and avoid the upset from #12 UCSB in a West matchup.
  • #9 Missouri renews its rivalry with #8 Oklahoma in the West. Will Jeremiah Tilmon (East St. Louis), Mark Smith (Edwardsville), Javon Pickett (Belleville East) and Torrence Watson (Whitfield) make it to a face-off with #1 Gonzaga?
  • Gonzaga, with Westminster Christian grad Aaron Cook, plays the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State.
  • Courtney Ramey (Webster Groves) and the #3 Texas Longhorns face #14 Abilene Christian in an East region matchup.
  • Vashon grad Levi Stockard III and West #10 Virginia Commonwealth will play #7 Oregon.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News