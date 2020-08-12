NCAA power conferences cancel fall sports season in light of unpredictable virus

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Despite college players’ best efforts across all conferences to push for a fall sports season, two Power 5 conferences have joined the MAC, Ivy League, Mountain West, and others in postponing competition.

Hundreds of NCAA powerhouse players, including quarterback Justin Fields from Ohio State University, took to social media on Monday letting everyone know they want to play.

The hashtags #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay went viral in minutes as athletes tweeted how they felt it was safer for them to be on campus playing their sport under the provision of their medical staff than at home unaware and exposed.

Football players in the major conferences came together proposing a plan that allows them to play and form a players union with stipulations and guidelines that would protect them during the pandemic and beyond.

Tuesday afternoon the Big Ten conference announced they are officially postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season. This decision includes football, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, and women’s volleyball.

In the release Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in part, “

The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward. As time progressed… it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The PAC 12 announced soon after that they were canceling their fall sports season as well. For the time being, other major conferences like the SEC, Big 12, and ACC are still pushing ahead with plans to compete this season.