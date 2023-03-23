The Sweet 16 is underway in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Thursday winners were; Kansas State, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic and Gonzaga.

K-State started the night with a thrilling 98-93 overtime victory over Michigan State. The Wildcats Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and dished out an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists.

UConn had no problems with Arkansas, winning 88-65.

Florida Atlantic had the upset win of the night. The 9th seed in the East Region took out Tennessee 62 to 55.

The final game of the night in the West Region had 3rd seeded Gonzaga outlasting #2 seed UCLA 79-76 on a late three pointer by Julian Strawther.

The NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games continue with four more on Friday night.