NCAA Tourney: Who former President Barack Obama has in his Final Four

Former President Barack Obama joins fans during an NCAA college basketball game between Duke and North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ST. LOUIS– Former President Barack Obama has continued one of the lighter tradition from his presidency, filling out a bracket for the annual men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

He released his picks on the website for the Obama Foundation and teased them on Instagram Thursday.

The former President is known as a basketball fan and it’s in his extended family. His brother-in-law is Craig Robinson, the former basketball coach at Brown and Oregon State and now Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Obama showed his home state Illinois Fighting Illini some love, picking the top seed in the Midwest to reach the title game, falling to Gonzaga. He also has Michigan and Baylor reaching the Final Four. Obama did pick Missouri to win the first round matchup with Oklahoma before falling to Gonzaga in the second round.

In the women’s tournament, Obama has a Final Four of Baylor, Stanford, Maryland and North Carolina State, with Baylor beating Stanford for the championship.