New app could give cord-cutting Cards and Blues fans more options in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cord cutters may have a new way to stream sports after Bally Sports Midwest new app launches. How much will it cost? There is some speculation but no real answers right now. They hope to launch the app next year for baseball season.

The New York Post said that it will cost $23 per month. Bally Sports Midwest is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. CEO Chris Ripley tells the Baltimore Business Journal the price inaccurate and declined to offer specifics about how much they will charge. The company is still doing market research to determine the price.

Sinclair believes that 90% of regional sports network subscribers would get rid of other channels before Bally Sports. That may be worth a lot to sports fans looking to cut cable. But, anything over $20 per month is a lot more than streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney charge.

The direct-to-consumer Bally Sports App will feature St. Louis Cardinals and Blues games. Teams from dozens of Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League teams will also be available.

Ripley tells the Baltimore Business Journal that this is a “massive opportunity” to be a “first mover of premium sports content.” The company wants to revolutionize the live sports viewing experience.

Game center pictured with the streaming video from the app. – Source: SEC Filing

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission Filing for the app offers some interesting insights into the plan to offer professional sports streams. Sinclair has exclusive live local rights for 43 teams across the MLB, NBA, and NHL. The basketball, baseball, and hockey content mean the app will be active all year.

Games and local sports betting may make the app more appealing to some viewers. A preview of the app shows that you can watch a game or “participate and play.” The game center offers rewards, wagers, trivia challenges, and more from the store.

Streaming schedule: