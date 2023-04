ST. CHARLES — Amy Eagan is finishing up her first month as the women’s basketball coach for Lindenwood University.

She comes to Lindenwood from Drury, where the team won 87 games in three seasons, and finished as the national runner up in 2021. Prior to Drury, she had a six-year run as Truman State’s head coach. Eagan led Truman State to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, along with a GLVC title.

The new Lindenwood sideline leader has 274 wins overall in her 14-year career.