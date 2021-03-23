New rules in place as Royals single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are ready to welcome fans into the stands at Kauffman Stadium this season.

Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The Royals open the season at home against the Texas Rangers on April 1 at 3:10 p.m. The team is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Angels, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays during the first month of the season.

Fans need to plan ahead to attend a game at Kauffman Stadium this season. Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets will not be sold at the box office on the day of the game. There are additional ticketing changes including:

  • No printed tickets
  • Must use MLB Ballpark app for ticketing
  • Must prepay for parking through royals.com/parking
  • Cashless transactions are required, including debit cards, credit cards, gift cards or mobile wallets
  • You’ll also be required to park near and enter the gate closest to your seating pod.

The changes don’t stop in the parking lot. You’ll also see differences inside the stadium. Some of those precautions include:

  • Reduced stadium capacity to allow for social distancing
  • The Royals Hall of Fame and Outfield Experience are closed
  • Increased cleaning procedures throughout the stadium
  • Hand sanitizer available at various locations
  • Royals employees and guests are required to wear face masks

Concessions will also look different for the 2021 season inside Kauffman Stadium. Just like ticketing and parking, you’ll need to pay for your snacks and beverages with plastic or a mobile wallet. Changes also include the following:

  • A variety of “Grab N’ Go’s,” self-checkout, mobile order pickup and kiosk ordering stands throughout the stadium
  • All beverages will be offered with lids or caps, no refills
  • Pre-packaged condiments will be available at stands
  • Fewer menu options
  • All menus in restaurants will be available via QR Code
  • In-seat vending is suspended

One of the biggest rules so far is the Royals “no bag” policy. That means no purses. The Royals ask that you only bring in things you can fit into your pockets. They say feminine products are available in all restrooms, if needed.

The only exceptions are for guests with medical conditions or childcare needs. Supplies like diapers, wipes, formula, bottles or breast pumps must be brought to the stadium in a clear plastic bag. Staff will look at the bags during the screening process.

One other change is that there is no smoking or vaping allowed in or around the stadium this season.

