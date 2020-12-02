St. Louis CITY SC unveils new stadium renderings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC lead architects released new stadium renderings Wednesday morning.

The Major League Soccer stadium is being built by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK and construction partners MAK.

St. Louis CITY SC Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek said the pandemic has “validated a lot of [their] strategy,” which includes mobile-first, frictionless, contactless, and personalization inside the stadium.

“A lot of our peers across other leagues and stadiums are trying to retrofit their stadiums to get to that north star. We get to build a stadium with that from the beginning,” Sebek said.

HOK Design & Senior Principal Eli Hoisington said the stadium has two concourses, which will allow for different flows in and out of the stadium to not overcrowd one area over another.

The designers want no back doors, a front door in every direction, and a 360-degree experience in downtown.

“That there’s this enormous icon of the Arch and then the mall has all these sorts of iconic buildings of St. Louis along it, which are just an incredible piece of the city fabric,” said Julie Snow, lead project architect. “That mall as a civic space would get to the West End and just sort of peter out. So, what we had is an opportunity to define that edge.”

There will be entries on the 22nd Street side and direct access to suites for suite-holders.

The East Plaza will be north of Market Street. It will have access to stadium functions and will promote non-game day activities. They have added pitch level loge boxes, which will combine “the intimacy of stadium box seats and upscale amenities of an Executive Suite.”

Another addition includes the upper-level outdoor terraces with views of the field and the downtown St. Louis skyline.

“Soccer has an intensity to it,” says Snow. “That intensity is short and intense and exciting. We wanted the inside of the bowl to be that crucible for the city where it just magnifies the intensity of the game. The sound is magnified, the excitement is magnified, and you have this moment where everybody is joined by a single purpose, beat the other guy.”

The MLS awarded St. Louis an expansion franchise in August 2019. Groundbreaking for the new stadium happened in February 2020. There has been intense coordination with MoDOT and federal highway space for the 38 acres under construction.

The stadium is on track to be finished in 2022, with St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season in 2023. Also of note, the US will host the World Cup in 2026.

