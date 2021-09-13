News and Noted: (Tate) Matheny crushes it, Kirksey picks off Trevor Lawrence and more

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ST. LOUIS- The first full weekend of football at the college and pro levels brings a lot of performances of note to keep track of when it comes to St. Louis area alums who have gone on to big things after starring on St. Louis-area courts and fields. Here are a few we’d like to highlight.

Christian Kirksey

The Hazelwood East grad made his debut with the Houston Texans and tied for the team lead in tackles (5) and also picked off #1 pick Trevor Lawrence in Houston’s 37-21 win over Jacksonville

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Houston Texans celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hassan Haskins

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The former Eureka Wildcat had a career high for yards rushing in a game Saturday night in Michigan’s win over Washington. Haskins ran for 155 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown at home in the 31-10 victory. In week one against Western Michigan, he went over 1,000 yards rushing for his Wolverine career.

Harry Ballard

The McCluer North grad has had a lengthy path through the college football world…junior college, briefly at Missouri without playing a game, then starring at Arkansas Pine-Bluff in FCS before ending up at Nevada for his final year of eligibility.

Saturday, Ballard scored his first touchdown for the Wolf Pack.

Nate Cox arm lookin’ real niceeeee & Harry Ballard’s catch…🥵



Insurance points on the board for the Pack late in the 4th. #BattleBorn



pic.twitter.com/lF6JaLWFZI — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 12, 2021

Antonio Johnson

The former East St. Louis Flyer is a force on defense early for Texas A&M. One week after leading the Aggies in tackles in week one, he did it again in week two.

Antonio Johnson has been nominated for SEC Defensive Player of the Week.



– 9 solo tackles (team high)

– 2 pass breakups



In the second half the Aggie defense allowed just 54 yards on 21 plays from scrimmage and two first downs. #GigEm #wreckingcrew pic.twitter.com/4R3i7HSiaN — Texas A&M Athletics Communications (@12thmanPR) September 12, 2021

Tate Matheny

481 feet!



Tate Matheny destroyed this baseball for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/OlBGKcpMkW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 12, 2021

Matheny, the Westminster Christian Academy grad and son of former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, is nearing the end of the minor league baseball season. He started the year in AA and is ending it in AAA with Worcester. This blast won the game against the Iron Pigs. Matheny is hitting .239 with 10 HR and 36 RBI.