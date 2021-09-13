News and Noted: (Tate) Matheny crushes it, Kirksey picks off Trevor Lawrence and more

ST. LOUIS- The first full weekend of football at the college and pro levels brings a lot of performances of note to keep track of when it comes to St. Louis area alums who have gone on to big things after starring on St. Louis-area courts and fields. Here are a few we’d like to highlight.
Christian Kirksey
The Hazelwood East grad made his debut with the Houston Texans and tied for the team lead in tackles (5) and also picked off #1 pick Trevor Lawrence in Houston’s 37-21 win over Jacksonville
Hassan Haskins
The former Eureka Wildcat had a career high for yards rushing in a game Saturday night in Michigan’s win over Washington. Haskins ran for 155 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown at home in the 31-10 victory. In week one against Western Michigan, he went over 1,000 yards rushing for his Wolverine career.
Harry Ballard
The McCluer North grad has had a lengthy path through the college football world…junior college, briefly at Missouri without playing a game, then starring at Arkansas Pine-Bluff in FCS before ending up at Nevada for his final year of eligibility.
Saturday, Ballard scored his first touchdown for the Wolf Pack.
Antonio Johnson
The former East St. Louis Flyer is a force on defense early for Texas A&M. One week after leading the Aggies in tackles in week one, he did it again in week two.
Tate Matheny
Matheny, the Westminster Christian Academy grad and son of former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, is nearing the end of the minor league baseball season. He started the year in AA and is ending it in AAA with Worcester. This blast won the game against the Iron Pigs. Matheny is hitting .239 with 10 HR and 36 RBI.