NFL announces new TV rights deals through 2033

ST. LOUIS– The National Football league on Thursday announced new agreements with broadcast and online partners that will begin after the upcoming 2021 season and run through 2033.

FOX will continue to be the home for the NFC package and will air the Super Bowl in 2023, 2025, 2029 and 2033.

“In addition to maintaining our leading Sunday afternoon NFC package, we are pleased to broaden our deal to include new digital rights that provide us with the flexibility to deliver NFL on FOX to customers in expanded and innovative ways,” said Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said in a news release.

FOX will not broadcast Thursday Night Football in the new deal, which moves those rights exclusively to Amazon Prime Video.

CBS and NBC are retaining their respective broadcast packages for Sundays. Disney’s ESPN retains Monday Night Football, but will also air some games exclusively on ABC. ABC also rejoins the Super Bowl rotation.