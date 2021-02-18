NFL CB Pierre Desir donates 10,000 meals to Houston Food Bank

ST. LOUIS–As the state of Texas struggles to recover from a snowstorm and related power issues which have affected millions of residents, a football player from the St. Louis area with no ties to Houston is reaching out to help.

ESPN reports Pierre Desir, the Francis Howell Central grad who has played for the Browns, Jets, Colts, Chargers and Ravens, donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

“It was the right thing to do,” Desir’s agent told the network.

Desir has a history of active community service and has been nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Award in recognition of those efforts.

He split the 2020 season between the Jets and Ravens.