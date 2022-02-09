NFL Commissioner Goodell on L.A.: ‘We really landed in the right spot’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the news media in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon as has become the modern tradition during Super Bowl week. The roughly 45-minute session was largely focused on two controversies currently commanding the league’s attention, the ongoing investigations into the Washington franchise’s workplace culture which now includes allegations of sexual harassment by owner Daniel Snyder, plus the explosive allegations made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who has now sued the league and three teams over racism in hiring practices.

But Goodell was also asked to reflect on the league’s return to Los Angeles, where the Super Bowl is being played Sunday for the first time in the city in 29 years. The commissioner said the process of bringing the league back to Los Angeles “did come with a lot of ups and downs.” The league’s $790 million settlement with St. Louis interests over the Rams’ departure was not referenced.

“Losing two teams from the NFL in the 90s was a difficult period for us and our fans and I think something that we worked very hard to resolve but we really wanted to find the right solution,” Goodell said, without referencing the fact that the Rams won a Super Bowl and played in another while in St. Louis. “One of the things I’m really confident about sitting here and feeling it this week is that we really landed in the right spot,” Goodell said, talking about SoFi Stadium, the multi-billion dollar home for the Rams in Inglewood.

Goodell also characterized having two teams re-established in the city (Rams and Chargers), as being “extraordinarily successful.”

After several Rams home games this past season felt more like they were the road team, including the regular season finale and the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff acknowledged last week that the team has work to do when it comes to re-establishing itself in Southern California.