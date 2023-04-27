KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —The NFL Draft has begun! The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night’s proceedings by taking quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

—-

SEAHAWKS TAKE DEVON WITHERSPOON AT NO. 5

As a senior, Witherspoon is a rarity by being selected this high in the NFL draft. He’s a physical and disruptive defensive back who is aggressive on the field but patient in life. He didn’t play football until midway through high school and spent a year at a junior college before going to Illinois, where he took a huge leap as a senior to become one of the nation’s best players.

—-

ANTHONY RICHARDSON GOES NO. 4

Some things to know about the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts selected out of Florida. Richardson is 6-foot-4 and just shy of 250 pounds. He’s the most intriguing quarterback prospect in the class with Cam Newton-tipe size, athleticism and arm strength. But he’s still very raw. He had 13 career starts and only 393 pass attempts in three seasons at Florida. He’ll need to work on his mechanics and become a more accurate passer in the pros like Josh Allen did in Buffalo.

—-

TEXANS TRADE UP, TAKE WILL ANDERSON JR.

After the Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud they made a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and took Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Here is some things to know about the defensive standout:

With so many potential franchise quarterbacks coming out this year, there was no way Anderson was going to be the first overall pick. But he was projected as the top non-QB prospect in the draft and was the the best defensive player selected. He racked up 34 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in 41 games at Alabama.

—-

TEXANS TAKE C.J. STROUD NO. 2

The Houston Texans have selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. Here are some things to know about the former Ohio State quarterback:

He has elite accuracy and touch combined with good arm strength and size at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. He broke a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees by throwing 85 touchdown passes over two seasons. But while he’s flashed above-average athleticism, he has at times seemed reluctant to use it and has a tendency to linger in the pocket and lock on receivers, habits he’ll have to break in the NFL.