NFL Draft: New England Patriots take Lutheran North grad Ronnie Perkins in third round

ST. LOUIS–The first of what could be three St. Louis area high school graduates to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft finally came off the board late Friday, when Lutheran North grad Ronnie Perkins was taken by New England with the 33rd pick in the third round (96th overall).
Perkins, a ferocious pass rusher in three seasons at Oklahoma, missed five games this past season due to an NCAA suspension, but still had 5.5 sacks in 6 games.
Friends and former coaches were sharing their support for the pick on social media.