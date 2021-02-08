NFL first-round draft pick Jeremy Maclin to lead Kirkwood’s football program

ST. LOUIS – Former NFL first-round draft pick Jeremy Maclin to be Kirkwood High School’s next head football coach.

Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage plans to recommend Maclin to the Board of Education at their next meeting on February 22.

“We are excited about the possibilities of Coach Maclin leading our young men to show them from a leadership role as the head coach how impactful Kirkwood High School can be for our student-athletes,” Nesslage said.

Maclin will take Coach Farrell Shelton’s place. Shelton announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 season after six seasons with the Pioneers.

Maclin was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and competed in the NFL for ten seasons. He played for the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens.

Since retiring, he has been a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach for the Pioneers.

Maclin was a player at Kirkwood and then went on to become an All-American at the University of Missouri. In 2007 he was named a member of the Kirkwood High School All-Century Football Team and in 2013 he was inducted into the Kirkwood Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood. I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field.”