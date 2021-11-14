NFL honoring replay official from St. Louis who died after game

ST. LOUIS- National Football League officiating crews are continuing a tribute which began Thursday night to salute one of their own who passed away on his way home from a game to the St. Louis region last month.
Carl Madsen, 71, was driving from Nashville to Weldon Spring October 25, when he had a medical emergency in Tennessee and was found unconscious in his vehicle before being pronounced dead at a hospital.
Madsen spent a total of 25 years as an NFL official, first on the field and then since 2009 in the replay booth.
On Thursday night, the crew working the Ravens-Dolphins wore a CM patch on their hats.
A league spokesman confirmed the tribute would continue Sunday.