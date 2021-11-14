NFL honoring replay official from St. Louis who died after game

An NFL cap lies on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. LOUIS- National Football League officiating crews are continuing a tribute which began Thursday night to salute one of their own who passed away on his way home from a game to the St. Louis region last month.

Carl Madsen, 71, was driving from Nashville to Weldon Spring October 25, when he had a medical emergency in Tennessee and was found unconscious in his vehicle before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

Madsen spent a total of 25 years as an NFL official, first on the field and then since 2009 in the replay booth.

On Thursday night, the crew working the Ravens-Dolphins wore a CM patch on their hats.

A league spokesman confirmed the tribute would continue Sunday.