NFL releases 2020 Thursday Night schedule of games on FOX2

ST. LOUIS – The National Football League on Thursday released its full schedule of games for the 2020 season. While the sports world is still largely in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has tried to carry on with its traditional offseason events, even though the league had to make the draft a virtual event, instead of an in-person show in Las Vegas.

The coming NFL season’s Thursday slate of games come to FOX starting October 8th when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Chicago to face the Bears in Week 5. The schedule also provides a chance to see several NFL standouts from the St. Louis region, including Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), A.J. Epenesa (Bills), Adoree’ Jackson and MyCole Pruitt (Titans), along with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The complete slate of Thursday night games on FOX2 can be found below. All games kick off at 7:20 CST unless noted

October 8: Tampa Bay at Chicago

October 15: Kansas City at Buffalo

October 22: New York (Giants) at Philadelphia

October 29: Atlanta at Carolina

November 5: Green Bay at San Francisco

November 12: Indianapolis at Tennessee

November 19: Arizona at Seattle

December 3: Dallas at Balitmore

December 10: New England at Los Angeles (Rams)

December 17: Los Angeles (Chargers) at Las Vegas

December 25: Minnesota at New Orleans (3:30pm kickoff)