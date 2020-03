Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, a St. Louis resident is helping our area during this coronavirus crisis. The Howell Central and Lindenwood University alum has donated 20,000 meals to the St. Louis area food bank.

Desir, who lives in St. Louis says helping the city during the coronavirus pandemic is his way of giving back to the city that has given him so much.

