NFL vaccine mandate: Tier 1 & Tier 2 employees required; Players want virtual offseason

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes defensive tackle Chris Jones #95 onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NFL sent a memo to teams regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and the upcoming 2021 season.

According to the memorandum, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees, excluding players, will be required to be vaccinated to keep their tiered access without a “bon fide medical or religious ground.”

Tier 1 includes coaches and football personnel whose job required direct access to players for extended periods of time. Tier 2 consists of additional personnel who may come in contact with players or other Tier 1 employees.

A deal between the NFL and NFLPA says players will not be required to receive the vaccine, however the league does plan to relax some regulations as players and teams reach certain thresholds of vaccinations.

Teams are also expected to use stadiums or training facilities as vaccination sites for staff, players and family members through “Vaccination Days”, as well as provide and schedule vaccine information sessions for all personnel and families.

Clubs will need to provide a percentage of tiered staff that is vaccinated starting April 19 and weekly moving forward.

The NFLPA and NFL continue to talk about what the offseason programs are going to look like. The NFLPA has called for players to boycott any in-person programs prior to training camp, including mandatory minicamps.

“We believe that having the same offseason rules as last year is in the best interest of both the players and gives us the best chance to completing a full NFL season in 2021,” a letter to players from NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and President JC Tretter said.

Offseason programs are set to begin on Monday, April 19 and mandatory minicamps begin in June.

The Denver Broncos are the first team to release a statement with the intent to skip out on voluntary offseason programs.

“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense for us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period,” the statement said.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News