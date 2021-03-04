NHL: Alex Ovechkin fined for “low blow” on St. Louis native Trent Frederic

Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ST. LOUIS— 2021 has been eventful for St. Louis native Trent Frederic, now playing in part of his second season in the National Hockey league with the Boston Bruins.

He scored his first NHL in an outdoor game in Lake Tahoe against the Flyers last month, and Wednesday, he was in a series of scraps with the Washington Capitals’ superstar Alex Ovechkin, who appeared to grow tired of Frederic’s cross-checking.

Trent Frederic vs. Alex Ovechkin this evening: a story told in three parts pic.twitter.com/L8jK4BFVwi — Snipe N’ Celly (@SnipeNCellyPod) March 4, 2021

The league announced Thursday that Ovechkin was fined $5,000. NESN reports that Frederic was feeling ok the morning after the incident, and brushed off whether he was concerned that Ovechkin got off lightly.

“That’s out of my paygrade. The NHL does a good job with all that stuff so I just leave that up to them,” he said.