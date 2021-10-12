NHL great Wayne Gretzky moves back to St. Louis to be closer to family

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Wayne Gretzky addresses fans prior to the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has moved back to the St. Louis area.

The former Blue lived in the area when he played for the Blues during the 1995-1996 seasn and again beginning in 2012 when he and his St. Louis-native wife Janet bought a home in Frontenac. Janet is from Bridgeton and went to Pattonville High School.

Prior to this new move, the Gretzkys lived in California.

He told The Athletic, the family made the move for a variety of reasons.

“We have five children and our second youngest child is going to NYU in New York City. Our youngest daughter turned 18 and is now attending SMU. I have a 100-year-old mother-in-law that we live with in St. Louis, so (my wife) Janet and I moved as a family to St. Louis to be closer to her and spend as much time as possible with her. It was kind of a tough year with spending 20 days and watching my dad (Walter) pass, so we’re getting an opportunity to spend time in the Midwest with Janet’s family,” Gretzky said.

He also said that he and his wife have two grandsons who live in Florida. St. Louis’ airport makes it easier to go see them and for the 60-year-old to get to his new Turner Sports’ NHL gig. Their headquarters are located in Atlanta. This will be Gretzky’s first crack at broadcasting.