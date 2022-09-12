MADISON, IL — Most days on the race track he is Antron Brown, the three-time NHRA champion.

On Sunday, however, Antron was doing arguably his most important job: Being a dad.

Antron has 100 career wins as a drag racer, including five wins at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL. But for him, what rivals the thrill of winning a race is seeing his kids carve out their racing futures.

“It’s one of those deals where you see them coming up in the same footsteps as you came up,” Antron said. “You see that look in their eye. You see that look on their face. You see that demeanor, and you’re like ‘I had that look.’ You can’t make kids have that. They have to be born with it and have that fire and desire inside.”

World Wide Technology Raceway hosted the Midwest Super Junior Drag Racing Series over the weekend. It was a chance for Antron to see his sons, 18-year-old Anson and 14-year-old Adler, compete at one of his winningest venues.

“It’s pretty special to be out here,” Adler said. “You’re going down a road that your dad went down.”

“It’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever felt in my life,” Anson said. “It’s fun, and it’s rewarding.”

But above all else, Antron is just their dad.

“It’s cool to have a mentor that you know and races too,” Anson said. “He guides you and won’t lead you in the wrong direction.”

“He’s pretty funny and makes a lot of jokes,” Adler said. “And when I get to race with him, we get a lot of wins. He’s a pretty cool dad to go out with.”

“It brings a tear to my eye,” Antron said. “It’s like my heart and my soul is just pounding with passion because I see it in them. I’m so grateful, thankful, and blessed to see them and start the craft I did at such a young age.