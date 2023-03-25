For the first time in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history, there will be no number one seeds in the Elite 8. That’s thanks to two upsets on Friday night in the tournament’s Sweet 16 round.

San Diego State started the upsets beating top overall seed Alabama 71-64 in the South Region. It will be the first ever trip to the Elite 8 for the Aztecs. The other upset of a top seed happened in the Midwest Region. 5th seed Miami took down top seed Houston 89-75.

The other two third round games saw Creighton beat the Cinderella 15th seed Princeton 86-75 and Texas beat Xavier 83-71 in a two vs three seed matchup. Creighton also advances to their first ever Elite 8.

The basketball continues on Saturday with two Elite 8 matchups: Florida Atlantic vs Kansas State and UConn taking on Gonzaga. Both winners advance to the Final Four.