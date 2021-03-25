‘No one should go through that’: Patriots player helped stop assault in Arizona park

Sports

by: Sarah Doiron/WPRI,

Posted: / Updated:

TEMPE, Ariz. (WPRI) — Arizona police honored a New England Patriots offensive lineman Wednesday for intervening in the attack of a 71-year-old woman over the weekend.

Police said Justin Herron, as well as another man, Murry Rogers, stepped in and stopped a man who tried to sexually assault the woman in a park Saturday morning.

“If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could’ve been much worse,” Tempe Police Detective Natalie Barela said.

Both Herron and Rogers were able to pull the man off of the woman and hold him until police arrived.

“You see it in movies and on TV all the time, but you never think it will happen in real life until it does,” Herron said, adding that he was in Arizona for off-season training.

“I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help,” he continued. “All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be.”

Herron said he didn’t think twice about intervening, adding that he did what his parents always taught him to do: help others.

“I’m a football player, I’m kind of big. I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody,” Herron explained. “But I do have a loud voice. So I yelled, I told him to get off of her and then I yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come.”

Both Herron and Rogers were able to reunite with the victim earlier this week, who personally thanked them for their heroic actions.

“I never thought in a thousand years I would ever see her again,” Herron recalled. “It was heartwarming to see her, but gut-wrenching to see how she responded to the trauma and how she’s dealing with it. No one should go through that.”

Herron said while it was an emotional reunion for everyone involved, they all agreed that coming together and having the connection makes it worthwhile.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News