Nonprofit for the visually impaired establishes beepball team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A Metro East nonprofit group that helps those who are visually impaired has launched a competitive beepball team. News 11’s Patrick Clark got to see and hear the team in action this afternoon, on a perfect day to play ball.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News