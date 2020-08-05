Nonprofit partners with Fox Sports to provide sporting equipment to local kids

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 has sidelined many sports but the nonprofit Good Sports is teaming up with Fox Sports to make sure that kids in St. Louis have enough equipment to play ball.

The kids at Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club will be part of the Restore Play campaign that will air on Fox Sports platforms.

It’s led by Good Sports, which has teamed up its media partner—Fox Sports—to give $15 million worth of sports and fitness equipment to thousands of kids and youth organizations.

Gear can get expensive and, with COVID-19, finances have gotten even more difficult for many. At the same time, families and programs are working to keep kids safe while getting them off the sidelines.

“It’s providing enough equipment so we can limit the amount of sharing,” said Flint Fowler, president of The Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis. “Oftentimes, that’s the way to transmit the virus if someone has it.”

The play packs are something the kids can take home too. It will help them to social distance and stay active all the while providing a little bit of normalcy whether that’s at home or with friends at Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Clubs.