Four turnovers cost the Illini a bowl bid in a 45-43 loss to Northwestern on Saturday in Champaign. Leading 20-14, a fumbled Illinois punt resulted in a Wildcats touchdown return to give them a 21-20 lead. Then in the 4th quarter, Northwestern scored two touchdowns in nine seconds! A Ben Bryant TD run was followed up by an Illini fumble on the ensuing kickoff that resulted in Northwestern’s Garner Wallace returning that fumble for another score giving the Wildcats a 42-31 lead,

Illinois rallied in the final minute on John Paddock’s 80 yard touchdown pass to Casey Washington cutting the Northwestern lead to 45-43. The Illini couldn’t convert the two point conversion that would have tied the game.

Washington had a huge day for Illinois with nine receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

The loss ends the Illini season with a 5 and 7 record, one win short of becoming bowl eligible.

Northwestern improves to 7-5 on the season and is post season bowl bound.