For the first time in school history, the O’Fallon High School girls basketball team is heading to the state final four. The Panthers have enjoyed a record setting season with 32 wins. They play on Friday at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State campus in Normal, IL. O’Fallon will play Hersey High School out of Arlington Heights, Illinois at 2:30 PM.
O’Fallon girls basketball makes first trip to state final four
by: Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
